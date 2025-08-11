New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi have condoled the demise of two jawans, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who lost their lives in operation Kulgam, carried out by security forces in the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff and All Ranks of #IndianArmedForces salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their life in the line of duty in #Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families; we stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief."

In its condolence message, ADGP wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and all ranks of the Indian Army pay tribute to Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice during duty in Kashmir. Indian Army expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and stands firmly with them. General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their life in the line of duty in Kashmir."

The last rites of Sepoy Harminder Singh were performed today with full military honours in his village of Badinpur in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Along with local residents, political leaders also arrived to pay tribute to the martyr. During the ceremony, officials and the MLA assured the family of all possible assistance.

Earlier, on Sunday, the two jawans died in the line of duty on the ninth day of operations in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

Chinar Corps paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation. (ANI)

