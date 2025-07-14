Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Headquarters of Southern Command for detailed operational discussions with Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command.

CDS Chauhan appreciated the professionalism and operational capabilities of the formations under Southern Command. He also praised the joint coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force during recent missions like Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated that Lt Gen Seth gave a full briefing to the CDS on the current security situation, operational readiness, and key areas of logistics and administration in the Southern Command theatre.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff visited Headquarters #SouthernCommand for operational discussions with Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, GOC-in-C, Southern Command. The Army Commander presented a comprehensive brief on prevailing security scenario, #OperationalPreparedness and key aspects of logistics & administration.#CDS appreciated the high level of professionalism and operational excellence achieved by the formations and lauded the inter-services synergy achieved in the theatre during #OperationSindoor," the post reads.

While addressing officers during the visit, General Chauhan spoke about the growing challenges from non-traditional and asymmetric threats, especially in the current unpredictable global situation.

Chauhan stressed that modern warfare is increasingly influenced by technology across all domains, land, sea, air, space, and cyber. He also called for stronger cooperation among the services and more investment in intelligence, surveillance, and cyber capabilities to protect national interests.

"Addressing the officers, the CDS emphasised on the growing challenges posed by non-traditional and asymmetric threats in the volatile geopolitical environment, with an ever increasing role of technology in warfare across all domains. The CDS amplified the importance of rapid adaptability and called for continuous innovation, enhanced jointness, and greater investment in intelligence, surveillance, and cyber capabilities to effectively safeguard national interests in an evolving strategic context," the post further reads. (ANI)

