Agartala, July 14: The body of 19-year-old student of Delhi University Sneha Debnath, who was missing for the past six days, was retrieved from the Yamuna River in the national capital on Sunday, the Tripura Chief Minister's office said. Delhi Police said that a female body has been located by a police team near the Signature Bridge.

Tripura CM's office said that the body was recovered due to the swift and proactive intervention of the Tripura Chief Minister's Office, along with the cooperation of the Delhi Police. According to preliminary reports, the student is believed to have taken her own life by jumping into the Yamuna River. However, a full-scale investigation is currently underway to uncover the actual circumstances and reasons behind the tragic incident. Missing DU Was Last Seen on Signature Bridge: Police.

A note provided by the family indicated her intention to jump from the Signature Bridge. Some eyewitnesses stated that they saw a girl standing on the bridge and she was later found missing. Her close friends stated she was upset since the last few months and had dropped email and WhatsApp messages that morning.

Tripura Chief Minister CM Manik Saha has expressed profound grief over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to Sneha Debnath's family. He has also directed the Tripura Bhavan in Delhi to provide all necessary assistance to the bereaved family and ensure a thorough investigation is carried out. Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura district had reportedly been missing in the national capital. Delhi Abduction Case: Two-and-Half-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped Near Jama Masjid Metro Rescued Safely; 72-Year-Old Woman Arrested.

Sneha's disappearance under mysterious circumstances in New Delhi prompted swift intervention from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and an intensifying search operation led by Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Following this, CM Saha gave necessary instructions to the police to take immediate and appropriate action on the matter.

In a statement posted on its official social media account, the Tripura Chief Minister's Office stated, "The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action."

Sneha, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University, was last in contact with her family on July 7. According to her family, she informed her mother that she would be accompanying a friend, Pitunia, to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. Her final phone call was made at 5:56 a.m.The concern escalated when her phone was found switched off by 8:45 a.m., and it was later confirmed that Pitunia had not met Sneha that morning as planned.

A cab driver traced by the family confirmed dropping Sneha near Delhi's Signature Bridge. On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, with assistance from the NDRF, conducted an extensive search within a seven-kilometre radius of the Signature Bridge area. However, the search yielded no concrete leads.

