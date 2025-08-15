New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): For Indians living far from home, Independence Day often brings a bittersweet wave of nostalgia. While pride for their nation burns brightly in their hearts, many find themselves longing for the familiar sights, sounds, and colours of the celebrations back in India.

For desis living abroad, Independence Day is more than just a date on the calendar. It's a heartfelt reminder of home and a moment to reconnect with their roots.

Also Read | UN Talks on Plastic Pollution Fail to Reach Deal.

Priyam Jha, a resident of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, reflects on the emotions of living far from her motherland, especially on Independence Day, when memories of home and national pride feel stronger than ever.

She said, "Indians here are more Indian in comparison they are in India, and they do everything to keep their roots alive among themselves and their children. We Indians living abroad, especially in the USA, still treat India's Independence Day as a proud and emotional occasion."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death in Kalliyoor After Argument Over Not Serving Food on Time; Sends Children to School Next Day Pretending She Was Ill.

The fluttering tricolour on every street, the echo of patriotic songs, and the vibrant gatherings in every community overseas - Indians may recreate the festivities in their own way, yet nothing quite compares to being in their motherland on this special day.

Priyam shared her experience of how she celebrates Independence Day with her family every year.

She said, "We have Community & Cultural Events centres in the US, like the India Associations of America or state-specific groups such as Gujarati Samaj, Telugu Association, etc organize Independence Day melas or cultural programs on the weekend closest to August 15.

"They do the events, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, performances on patriotic songs or skits about India's freedom movement, and kids' fancy dress competitions. These are on-will participations and include volunteering fees," she said.

These moments often include exchanging stories of how they celebrated the day back in India, teaching younger generations about the nation's journey to freedom, and cherishing the sense of unity that transcends borders.

Shwetambari Jha who lives in Dubai, UAE also talked about celebrations of the Independence Day.

She shared, "The Indian Embassy organises a flag-hoisting ceremony and cultural events, where Indians gather to cherish the occasion. Children take part in the cultural programmes, showcasing their talents, while families who are actively involved with the Embassy host get-togethers to mark the day."

She also shared that Dubai's most famous tourist spot, Burj Khalifa, has lit up with the Indian national flag on India's Independence Day. This has become a recurring and celebrated gesture by the UAE to honour the special day.

"The Burj Khalifa displays the Indian flag on Independence Day, as people of Dubai consider as a symbolic gesture of respect between the UAE and India," Shwetambari said.

In these celebrations, pride, nostalgia, and cultural connection blend seamlessly, creating a shared experience that binds the Indian diaspora together no matter where they live.

We can't deny that Indians far from home deeply miss the Independence Day celebrations in India.

Shwetambari said, "Yes, I miss those festivities because I was always associated with all those programs during school days. Be it the parade or singing the National anthem in front of the whole city."

"When I hear the patriotic songs, my eyes are always filled with tears. I miss india at that time very much", she added.

For those who are living beyond the borders with their children Independence Day is a bridge connecting their children to the roots of their heritage. Even while surrounded by foreign cultures, parents make it a priority to share the stories of the country's freedom struggle, the sacrifices of its leaders, and the pride of seeing the tricolour flutter in the sky.

Through songs, stories, and community events, they ensure that the next generation grows up not only knowing about August 15 but feeling the same sense of patriotism that beats in every Indian heart.

Priyam said, "For the last two years, my kids have been participating in community celebrations. They sing patriotic songs like Jana Gana Mana, Nanha Munna Rahi Hu, etc, and surprise everyone by their singing skills."

No matter how many miles separate them from their homeland, Indians across the globe embrace Independence Day with unwavering joy, pride, and unity. Through their vibrant celebrations, they keep India's history and culture alive in their hearts, ensuring that the spirit of freedom continues to shine brightly wherever they are in the world. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)