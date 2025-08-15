Thiruvananthapuram, August 15: In a shocking case of domestic violence, police on Thursday arrested 41-year-old Sunil R from Kalliyoor, Kerala, for brutally hacking his wife, Bincy, to death with a machete after she allegedly failed to serve him food on time. The incident occurred late Wednesday night at the couple’s residence, Kunnathuvila Veedu.

According to police, Sunil, a daily-wage worker, returned home around 11 pm after work and found Bincy using her mobile phone. Annoyed that she had not served him food and still continued on the phone, he picked a quarrel. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage—while reportedly under the influence of alcohol—he attacked her on the head with a machete, killing her instantly. Bhind Shocker: Porn-Addict Man Kills Wife for Refusing To Record Sex Act; Police Find Obscene Videos and Sex-Enhancement Drug Searches on His Phone.

The couple’s two children, aged seven and nine, were at home but asleep during the incident. Sunil allegedly sent them to school the next morning, telling them their mother was unwell with a fever. He then cleaned the bloodstains and the weapon, and lingered outside until neighbours, concerned about Bincy’s absence, came to check on her. Bihar Horror: Man Bludgeons Wife to Death with Stick in Front of Children, Shocking Incident Caught on Camera in Muzaffarpur, Accused Absconding (Disturbing Video).

When neighbours discovered her body, Sunil accompanied them to take her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead. During police questioning, he confessed to the murder. Officers have booked him under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder.

Police said the crime came to light only after the neighbours’ intervention on Thursday morning. Locals revealed that Sunil was an alcoholic and the couple often argued over his drinking habits. Authorities have taken Sunil into custody, and the children are now under the care of relatives.

