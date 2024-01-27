Latur, Jan 27 (PTI) Members of the Maratha community in Latur district broke into celebrations by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets on Saturday after their leader Manoj Jarange ended his indefinite fast saying the Maharashtra government had accepted his demands.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in the city echoed with chants of ‘Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha' and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai' as thousands of members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj gathered to celebrate.

Jarange on Saturday called off his indefinite fast for Maratha quota after the Maharashtra government accepted his demands, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing that till Marathas get reservation, they will be given all the benefits enjoyed by the OBCs.

Wearing saffron caps and waving saffron flags, Maratha community members joyfully danced, played with colours, distributed sweets and burst crackers to celebrate their victory.

They also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Maratha cause.

