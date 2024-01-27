Bareilly, January 27: A 75-year-old man died here after he was knocked down by a stray bull and repeatedly trampled by the animal which also gored his horns into his stomach, police said on Saturday. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ordered immediate action in the matter. Following his instructions, an FIR was lodged against Bareilly Municipal Corporation's veterinary welfare officer on Friday, officials said.

He also instructed that all stray animals in Bareilly be shifted to a shelter outside the city within three days. The incident took place around 8 am on Wednesday when Krishnanand Pandey was out for a walk in the Central Estate Colony here, they added. Bull Attack in Bareilly: Out for Morning Walk, Elderly Man Attacked by Bull in Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage showed the bull running towards Pandey and knocking him down. It kept repeatedly trampling the elderly man before inserting his horns into his stomach, killing him on the spot.

However, the bull kept hitting him and the body kept rolling on the road. It moved away only after a crowd gathered there. The stray animal also tried to attack other passersby, the footage showed. The deceased's son Akshay Pandey, posted as Deputy Manager at Punjab National Bank, Civil Lines branch, said his father used to work as a manager at a sugar mill in Pilibhit and was residing with them since his retirement. Girl Dies of Suspected Heart Attack in Amroha: Five-Year-Old Dies While Watching Cartoons on Mobile in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the attack by the bull took place only a few metres from their house. Following the DM's order, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sushil Yadav filed a case was lodged at the Izzatnagar police station against Bareilly Municipal Corporation's Veterinary Welfare Officer Aditya Tiwari on Friday night, the police said.

Tiwari has been booked under Sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, they added. DM Kumar directed officials to ensure that all the stray animals roaming in the city are sent to Kanha shelter within three days and a certificate be issued saying there are no more stray animals in the city, the officials said.

For this task, he instructed the municipal Commissioner to divide Bareilly city into three parts and nominate additional municipal commissioners as in-charge of each section, they said. The DM on Saturday said the city's static magistrate and revenue staff will tour the entire city after three days and if any stray animal is found roaming anywhere, action will be taken against the additional municipal commissioners.

