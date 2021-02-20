Majuli (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): People of Majuli, an island in between Brahmaputra River, on Friday celebrated by lighting earthen lamps and setting off fireworks to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of a two-lane bridge on the river between Majuli and Jorhat.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Majuli bridge has opened new paths of progress for the people of the Bhaktipeeth.

"Sacred #Majuli lit up with celebrations in gratitude and affection. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, your gift of the long desired Majuli bridge has opened new paths of progress for the people of the Bhaktipeeth. Proud. Thank you Modi ji," Sonowal tweeted while sharing a video on the celebrations.

The earthen lamps were kept in a setting to write "Thank you Modi ji".

BJP MLA from Tingkhong constituency Bimal Bora said that the long pending demand of the people of Majuli is now being fulfilled.

"Long pending demand of people of Majuli is being fulfilled. The previous governments had ignored the people. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prioritised the construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge, keeping in mind the development of Majuli and the problems of the people. People are happy to see their dream being fulfilled so they have given thanks to the Prime Minister while celebrating deepostav," he said.

For people living in remote areas in Majuli Island (in between Brahmaputra River), the 2-lane major bridge including approaches over Brahmaputra River between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat) (6.8 km) on NH-715K costing Rs 925.47 crore is being constructed.

The bridge will provide easy and all-time access to the people living in Majuli town with the rest of Assam to meet their health, education and day-to-day development needs. It will be constructed by March 2025. (ANI)

