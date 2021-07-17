Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) The Haryana government has got in-principle approval to set up a cultural centre in Kurukshetra from the central government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

Further, the Centre and the Haryana government will work together to expand and develop the famous 'International Surajkund Craft Mela' into a grand affair for which a comprehensive plan has been formulated, he added.

Khattar held talks with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi during the day, a state government statement said here.

The progress of various ongoing tourism projects in Haryana was reviewed during the meeting, it said.

In-principle approval to set up a 'North Zone Cultural Centre' in Kurukshetra has been given by the central government, the chief minister said. Currently, there is a 'North Zone Cultural Centre' in Patiala (Punjab).

A detailed project description of a museum to be established at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra has been submitted by the Haryana government to the Union Ministry of Tourism, the statement said.

Among other tourism-related projects, the chief minister discussed setting up an Indian music-based museum in Pinjore, Haryana.

Discussions were also held on setting up a museum at the palace of Raja Nahar Singh located in Ballabhgarh and a 'Heritage Circuit' in Madhogarh (Mahendragarh).

Talks were held regarding ongoing projects 'Rakhi Garhi' and Adibadri-Saraswati, an archaeological site of the Indus Valley Civilization located in Haryana.

