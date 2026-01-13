New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): In a significant and historic step toward the evolution of Ayurvedic education, Central Sanskrit University (CSU), New Delhi, has formally launched the Ayurveda Gurukulam Affiliation Portal and detailed operational guidelines. The launch ceremony took place at the university's 'Saraswat Sabhagar.'

The portal and guidelines were jointly unveiled by Prof. Shrinivasa Varkhedi, Vice-Chancellor of CSU, and Manisha Kothekar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

Central Sanskrit University will function as the Nodal Agency for this initiative.

Some of the key highlights of the initiative are:

Digital Integration: Institutions across the country can now apply online for Ayurveda Gurukulam affiliation. The entire process--including registration, inspection, and affiliation--has been made transparent and fully digital.

Course Structure: The program follows the NCISM Pre-Ayurveda BAMS Framework, totaling 7 years and 6 months. This includes: two years of Pre-Ayurveda education. 4.5 years of the BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) course, one year of mandatory internship.

Entrance Examination: CSU will conduct a Pre-Ayurveda Program entrance test (similar to NEET), referred to as the PAP-NEET, for student admissions.

Expansion: Apart from granting affiliation to other institutes, CSU will launch the Ayurveda Gurukulam program within its own campuses, starting with Nashik, Delhi, and other regional centers in the first phase.

Chief Guest Manisha Kothekar emphasized that this initiative will bring classical authenticity, a scientific temper, and transparency to Ayurveda. She noted that Ayurveda and Sanskrit are inseparable; without Sanskrit, it is impossible to fully grasp Ayurvedic philosophy and medical principles. This model, blending Indian values with modern technology, will present India's ancient knowledge tradition effectively on a global stage.

Vice-Chancellor Shrinivasa Varkhedi stated that Ayurveda is not just a medical system but a way of life rooted in Sanskrit scriptures. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this initiative balances tradition with innovation. He highlighted that students from Sanskrit backgrounds will now have a clear pathway to becoming Ayurvedic doctors.

The event was attended by Registrar RG Murali Krishna, Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan Sanskrit University Madan Mohan Jha, Dean of Academics Lalit Kumar Tripathi, Dean of Student Welfare Leena Sakkarwal, Ayurveda IKS Coordinator D. Dayanath, and Deputy Director of Academics Dr. Devanand Shukla, along with various educationists and experts. (ANI)

