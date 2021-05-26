New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The CPWD has decided to transplant 1,838 trees from the campus of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which is proposed to be demolished for the construction of three new office buildings under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Central Public Works Department has invited bids according to which the agency concerned will have to transplant trees in 60 days and 365 days will be for the maintenance of the transplanted trees.

The CPWD said the entire project will be executed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.86 crore.

Last month, the CPWD had invited bids for three new office buildings under the Common Central Secretariat along Rajpath at a cost of Rs 3,269 crore and Rs 139 crore was set aside for five year's maintenance.

These three new buildings will come on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

According to the bids for the transplantation of trees, there are 2,219 trees (approximately) on plot number 137, out of which 1,838 trees (approximately) are to be transplanted.

There are 1,150 trees having girth up to 50 cm, which will be transplanted, the bids stated, adding that there are also 401 trees which have girth beyond 50 cm and up to 90 cm.

In bid documents, the CPWD said it is proposed to avoid cutting of trees to the maximum extent and instead transplant the affected trees, within the site or in the vicinity, in a phased manner.

The girth and height of the tree will be measured and recorded before the start of any activity, the CPWD said, adding that photographs of each tree before the start of the process of translocation will be submitted by the bidder. The tree will be geo-tagged before and after transplantation.

"Lifting of trees shall be carried out or supervised by a qualified and/or suitably experienced person and crane operator using a crane and supports. It shall be ensured that there is no damage to the soil ball or any scratching and splitting of the root system. The tree should be kept intact without injuries to its root system, trunk and crown," it stated.

The entire process of translocation will be video graphed and submitted fortnightly to the CPWD. Penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed if the agency fails to do so.

The agency will carry out a social audit and get certified "survival assessment report" at the end of each maintenance sub-period (quarterly) to ascertain survival rate.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister''s residence and prime minister''s office, and a new vice president enclave.

