New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Four infrastructure firms, including Tata Projects and Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, have submitted technical bids for construction of three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project, an official said on Tuesday.

The other two firms are L&T Construction and NCC Ltd, the official said.

All these firms are being checked for qualification to participate in the financial bids, he adding the financial will soon be called once the evaluation process of the documents submitted by these four firms is completed.

Earlier this month, the Central Public Works Department, which has been executing the Central Vista redevelopment project, had revised the estimated cost of construction and maintenance of the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

The estimated cost of construction and maintenance of these three buildings has been revised to around Rs 3,254 crore from Rs 3,408 crore.

These new buildings will come up on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

