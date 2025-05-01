New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): CPI national general secretary D Raja has said that the Centre has decided to conduct a caste census due to the "consistent campaign" of the opposition parties. He also pointed out that his party was among the first to demand a caste census at the national level.

"The Communist Party of India has consistently demanded a caste census. Our party is one of the first parties in Bihar to support the caste census at the national level...Now, due to the consistent campaign conducted by opposition parties demanding a caste census, the government has finally agreed to have a caste census," Raja told ANI.

"The government should not think of playing politics on this issue. It must show its sincerity and political will to undertake the work of caste census," he added.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah said that the caste census was overdue in the country.

"It was overdue because the government was not agreeing to do that, though we were demanding this for long time. Our idea is to understand the actual situation of our population. As in our country, the population is divided into different castes, their economic, political and social situation is different...So if we know the number, it will help," Hannan Mollah told ANI.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society.

Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said.

"This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society," he added.

The Union Minister said caste was excluded from all census operations conducted since independence. (ANI)

