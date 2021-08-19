Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) The government has set aside Rs 200 crore to either refurbish or rebuild old infrastructure in the financial capital's SEEPZ Special Economic Zone, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Apart from that, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for creating common facility centres, Goyal said while speaking at an exporters' event organised by his ministry here.

"The infrastructure in SEEPZ is very old and I am told that it requires an upgrade either by way of refurbishment or rebuilding, for which we have allocated Rs 200 crore," Goyal said.

The Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) was started in 1973 to manufacture electronic goods. The government in 1987 allowed the production and export of gems and jewellery. It was converted into an SEZ in 2000.

Goyal further said services exports have to grow at double the rate of merchandise exports in the years ahead, in order to ensure that both together stand at USD 2 trillion by 2030.

With the same target in mind, the minister announced the creation of two dedicated divisions within the commerce ministry to handle services-related exports.

He said at present, a single joint secretary-rank official handles all the matters pertaining to the services sector and other items as well.

Goyal said sub-sectors like information technology, edtech and fintech do not like any interference from the government on the regulatory front and assured them that the Centre will not burden them.

However, steps need to be taken to increase the exports of other service-oriented sectors, Goyal said.

The minister also said an e-commerce policy for the gems and jewellery sector is at an advanced stage.

