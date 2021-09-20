Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) The central government is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to public and to fulfil the demands of the youths of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Monday.

As part of the central government's public outreach programme, the minister visited Primary Health Centre, Mattan, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir to review facilities available at the hospital.

She was briefed about the implementation of various health-related schemes and also the availability of testing facilities for the patients.

The minister also interacted with the students of Government Medical College and assured redressal of their demands at the earliest.

Pawar said the central government is committed to providing better healthcare facilities to the general public and to fulfil the genuine demands of the youths of the UT.

She stressed the need for strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour, and appreciated the teamwork of the health department and Covid warriors in managing coronavirus patients and ensuring successful vaccination.

Anantnag DDC Piyush Singla, Anantnag GMC principal, various sectoral officers and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) accompanied the minister.

