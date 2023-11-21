Itanagar, Nov 21 (PTI) The Centre is considering the Arunachal Pradesh government's proposal for one more medical college in the state, Union minister Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp at Rottung in Kebang circle of Siang district, Pawar, the MoS for Health, said that she will take up the matter but the state government must ensure the required facilities.

Also Read | ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 751 Crore of Congress-Linked Firm Associated Journals Ltd, Company Which Owns National Herald.

At present, the state has only one medical college -- Tomo Riba Institute Of Health And Medical Sciences.

Pawar said camps such as SAD, which help in reaching government schemes to the doorsteps of people, are needed.

Also Read | Atishi Sounds Alert for Water Crisis in Delhi, Writes to L-G VK Saxena Seeking Suspension of Finance Secretary Ashish Verma.

"It is important as people living in rural areas can avail the benefit of the several central and state sponsored schemes related to welfare and development," she added.

The minister also distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries during the programme.

Pawar said the pace of development in the Northeast has gained pace under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

She said the Centre accords top priority to the development of the region, and the PM has directed central ministers to visit Northeast states frequently to oversee the implementation of central projects.

The minister also inspected the under-construction 40-bed district hospital at Punnying, and interacted with officials of the state Health Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)