Amaravati, Jul 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that the Centre, through the National Disaster Management Authority, is actively considering a proposal to develop coastal protection structures at Uppada region in Kakinada district with an estimated cost of Rs 323 crore.

In the past five years alone, an average of 1.23 meters of coastline has been eroding annually, resulting in a total loss of nearly 12 meters — severely impacting nearby villages, especially the homes of fishermen, he said in a post on 'X'.

Kalyan said, "Staying true to the NDA alliance's election promise, we are ready to commence construction as soon as the necessary approvals are granted".

"A long-standing coastal erosion problem in the Uppada region of the Pithapuram constituency is set to get a permanent solution. The Central Government through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is actively considering a proposal to develop coastal protection structures at Uppada with an estimated cost of ?323 crore, initiated by the NDA government," he said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government submitted detailed project reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs through NDMA, seeking immediate action on coastal protection works, Kalyan said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "will surely acknowledge the aspirations of the people of Kakinada".

Kalyan noted that the union government is always being generous to Andhra Pradesh in "all aspects".

