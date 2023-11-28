New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday constituted 'The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal' under Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi to adjudicate the ban on nine Meitei Extremist Organisations under UAPA.

The notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the tribunal under Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi of Guwahati High Court will see whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the nine Meitei Extremist organisations as 'Unlawful Associations'.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes "The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal" consisting of Shri Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Nine Meitei Extremist Organisations as Unlawful associations," the notification from the Home Ministry read.

The organisations are--"Meitei Extremist Organizations of Manipur, viz the Peoples' Liberation Army generally known as PLA, and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples' Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples' Army (MPA), the Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the "Red Anny", the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the "Red Army", the the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) along with all their factions, wings and front organizations as 'Unlawful Associations'," the notification from the Home Ministry read.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 13 declared several Meitei Extremist Organisations, their factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a period of five years.

The ministry made the announcement through a notification pointing that the action is taken by exercising "the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act".

As per the notification, the order will be effective from Monday (November 13, 2023) for a period of five years.

The MHA said the action is based on inputs that all the Meitei Extremist Organisations-- the PLA and its political wing RPF, the UNLF and its armed wing MPA), the PREPAK and its armed wing "Red Army", the KCP and its armed wing also called the "Red Army", the KYKL, the CorCom and the ASUK-- have as their professed aim of establishing an independent nation by secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle and to incite indigenous people of Manipur for such secession. (ANI)

