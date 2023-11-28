New Delhi, November 28: President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the rescue of 41 trapped workers from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel and also congratulated the multiple teams engaged in the mega operation.

The President in a post on X said, "I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued." She said, "Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes. “I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history.” Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: After 17 Days of Mega Operation, All 41 Trapped Workers Extricated From Silkyara (See Pics and Videos).

Shah in a post on X, said, "It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long." "My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the agencies that have made tireless efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens," Shah added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X said, "All the workers who were trapped between life and death for the last 17 days in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi have come out safely. Salute to each and every brave person engaged in the rescue operation. You have made the prayers of the entire country successful." She also prayed for their speedy recovery congratulated their families. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: Nation Salutes Trapped Workers' Resilience, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

The remarks came after all the 41 trapped workers at the Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi area were pulled out safely on Tuesday evening after 17 days of mega multiple agency operation. Relief and rescue work which entered the 16th day on Tuesday, was being carried out by scientists, international experts, NDRF, SDRF, BRO on a war footing. On November 12, an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped.

