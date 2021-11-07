Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday said that 600 people have died protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences have come from the Centre.

"Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass a proposal for 600 farmers in Lok Sabha," said Malik at an event in the Birla conference hall at Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: 10 More People Test Positive for Virus in Kanpur, Tally Rises to 89.

"India has never witnessed such a big protest," he said about the farmers' protests.

"Yesterday, 5-7 people died in the fire that broke out in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Hospital, and it was acknowledged by the Centre," he added.

Also Read | Goa: Kidnapped And Raped, Minor Girl Attempts Suicide, One Arrested.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday said that 600 people have died while protesting against the three contentious farm laws, but no condolences had come from the Centre.

" Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass the proposal of 600 farmers in Lok Sabha," said Malik while addressing an event at Birla conference Hall at Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"India has never witnessed such a big protest," he added while talking about farmers protests.

"Yesterday, 5-7 people died in the fire that broke out in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Hospital, and it was acknowledged by the Centre," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)