New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday gave its approval to raise seven additional Battalions of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)-- a move which will increase the strength of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to more than 10 per cent, top government sources said.

Besides raising seven additional Battalions, the CCS has also given approval to the set-up of one Sector Headquarter of ITBP for manning the 47 new Border Out Posts (BOPs) and 12 staging camps.

"The CCS took th decision in view of its January 2020 decision when it had approved establishments of 47 new Border Out Posts and 12 staging camps keeping in view the need for more effective border surveillance," a government source, privy to the development, told ANI.

As the construction of these new BOPs and staging camps is in progress, these will require additional manpower for which it has been decided to raise seven new Battalions, said the source.

Along with this, the sources said, an additional Sector Headquarters will also be established for the supervision of these seven Battalions.

It is learnt that these additional seven Battalions will be raised for Arunachal Pradesh and that raising of these seven additional Batttalions and the Sector Headquarter will be completed by 2025-26, said the source.

"A total of 9,400 posts will be created for these seven Battalions and the new Sector Headquarter," another source said.

ITBPs current sanctioned strength is 88,430. With this move, the total strength of the ITPB will be 97,830.

The main role of ITBP is to guard the Indo-China border. For this, 176 BOPs of ITBP have been established at present.

For this, the sources said, non-expenditure of 1808.15 crores is estimated on the construction of office and residential buildings, land acquisition and purchase of arms and ammunition.

"And there will be a recurring expenditure of 963.68 crores per year on salaries, ration etc. of the personnel," the source added. (ANI)

