New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Central government has upgraded the security cover of former Member of Parliament Dibyendu Adhikari from the 'Y+' category in West Bengal to the 'Y+' category across India, official sources said on Sunday.

The decision, which came into effect on July 17, was made following a recent security review report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs by central agencies.

The Centre's move to enhance his security cover comes amid ongoing political friction in West Bengal.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is currently providing 'Y+' category armed security to Dibyendu, will now provide the security cover to the leader across the country during his stay and movement.

Dibyendu Adhikari is the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and a key BJP leader in the state. The Adhikari family has been at the centre of West Bengal's political dynamics, especially since Suvendu's defection from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 state elections.

Dibyendu also joined the BJP on March 15, 2024, along with former MP Arjun Singh.

Dibyendu, who was also elected as a TMC MP from Tamluk in the past, has largely maintained a low profile in recent years but continues to be seen as an influential figure in the politically sensitive Purba Medinipur region, which has witnessed tensions and clashes between rival political groups. (ANI)

