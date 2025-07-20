New Delhi, July 20: Government on Sunday held an all party meeting ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that begins tomorrow with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urging both ruling and opposition sides to coordinate to ensure smooth functioning of the House. Addressing media personnel in the national capital after conclusion of the all-party meeting he said the Government is ready to hold discussions on key issues, including Operation Sindoor, in the Session that begins on July 21.

Describing the meeting as constructive the Unioin Minister emphasised the shared responsibility of all political parties, regardless of ideological differences. "Government noted their points. We have requested that to ensure that the House function properly, ruling side and Opposition should work together with good coordination. We might be political parties of different ideologies but it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that Parliament functions properly - Opposition's as well as Government's." PM Narendra Modi Among Those With Highest Attendance in Parliament, Says Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Kiren Rijiju Speaks To Media Ahead of Monsoon Session

When asked about a discussion on Operation Sindoor, he said, "This is a very good opinion. The all-party delegations to different parties in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor had gone down very well, effectively and all those great experiences must be shared before the nation. We must welcome it." On the issue of Justice Yashwant Verma, Rijiju said that more than 100 MPs have signed a motion seeking his impeachment, which the government plans to bring forward during the current Parliament session.

"In the Justice Varma case, the process will be undertaken together by all parties. This is not the move by the Government alone," Rijiju said. Apart from this, Rijiju acknowledged a recurring concern raised by smaller political outfits of not getting allocated ample time to speak. "Members of small political parties, especially those with one or two MPs, get lesser time to speak because time is allocated as per their numbers. But we have taken cognisance of this. We have agreed to allocate ample time to small parties. We will present this before the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman and then we will raise this issue in Business Advisory Committee." Parliament’s Monsoon Session 2025 Begins on July 21, 8 New Bills To Be Introduced.

He said that the all-party meeting saw participation from 51 political parties and 54 members attended. "Forty people presented their opinion on behalf of their parties. It was very constructive. All political leaders stated the position of their parties and the issues that they want to bring in this session." Rijiju stated "The Opposition presented their opinions. Leaders from the NDA, UPA (INDIA alliance), and other non-aligned parties spoke freely. We will take all these issues to Parliament. What will be discussed and how will be finalized in the Business Advisory Committee."

The Monsoon Session is expected to witness heated debates, with the Opposition gearing up to raise a range of issues, including foreign policy transparency, internal evictions, and electoral exercises like Bihar's SIR campaign. During the monsoon session of Parliament the government plans to push its legislative agenda, which includes some new bills.

The bills on the agenda of the government include Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The agenda of the government also includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025. The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 21.

As part of its ongoing efforts to modernise and digitise Parliamentary functioning, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has undertaken a number of initiatives under the guidance and leadership of the Lok Sabha Speaker to enhance transparency, inclusivity, and accessibility of Parliamentary processes for Members and the public alike.

