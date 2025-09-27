New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Central Government has decided to extend the tenure of Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani R as the Attorney General for India for another two years, beginning October 1, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, "The President of India has re-appointed R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate, as Attorney General for India for a further period of two years with effect from 01.10.2025."

Venkataramani, a seasoned legal expert with more than 40 years of professional experience, was originally appointed to the post in October 2022 for a three-year term. His current tenure was scheduled to conclude on September 30, 2025. With the extension, he will continue in office until September 30, 2027.

The Attorney General is the highest law officer of the Union Government and serves as its principal legal advisor. Appointed by the President under Article 76(1) of the Constitution, the Attorney General holds office during the President's pleasure on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

