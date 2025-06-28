New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Union government on Saturday extended the tenure of CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal by one year, till June 2026.

The 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was supposed to retire on June 30.

He was appointed as the chief of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the Income-Tax Department, for a year in June 2024.

A government order on Saturday said the "Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said has approved the re-appointment of Shri Ravi Agrawal, IRS as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on contract basis, for a period of one year with effect from 01.07.2025 till 30.06.2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central Government officers, in relaxation of the Recruitment Rule."

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

