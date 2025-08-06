Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Centre has taken steps to repair the Kamalpur-Khowai National Highway in Tripura, following the intervention of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The highway, which is in poor condition, 12 km crucial alternative road in the state.

CM Saha had written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on May 10, highlighting the need for renovation.

A delegation from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) inspected the road from June 23 to June 27 and is expected to submit a detailed report by August 15.

As per the instructions of the Union Minister, the Managing Director of NHIDCL, Dr Krishna Kumar, will visit the state on August 10 to review the construction and repair work of various National Highways.

CM Saha has repeatedly drawn the attention of the Union Ministry to the urgent need for renovation and has personally discussed the matter with the Union Minister.

He has also personally discussed the matter several times over the phone with the Union Minister. Additionally, the Chief Minister has directed the Secretary of the Public Works Department, Kiran Gitte, to pay special attention to this issue and to take necessary steps in coordination with the central authorities.

Earlier, on July 21, in a proactive effort to review ongoing urban development initiatives, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited multiple areas across Agartala City, engaging directly with local residents, many of whom had supported him electorally to listen to their day-to-day concerns and gather suggestions firsthand.

Speaking to ANI during the visit, CM Saha said, "I came here two months ago with all key stakeholders, including the Municipal Mayor. Today, I returned to follow up on the progress. Work is ongoing on the city's drainage system, and beautification efforts are in full swing."

Highlighting the importance of on-ground inspections, the Chief Minister added, "There are major drains in Agartala, including the Kalapani drain, which stretches about 2.5 kilometres and even reaches into Bangladesh. We conducted an extensive inspection for nearly two hours today. It is not acceptable that ministers or MLAs stop visiting project sites once elected, we must lead from the front."

CM Saha informed that between January and July 2025, developmental projects worth around Rs 600 crore have been launched in Tripura, covering foundation works and various infrastructure initiatives.

He stressed that the government's focus is not confined to Agartala alone."Our goal is inclusive development across Tripura. We are working with full dedication and speed to ensure that every corner of the state witnesses tangible progress," Tripura CM added. (ANI)

