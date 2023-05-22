By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Monday issued a public notice for stricter implementation of 'The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019', which prohibits the production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of e-cigarettes.

The Ministry's public notice comes after finding that the norms allegedly being flouted by the producers, manufacturers, importers, sellers and distributors in selling and advertising electronic cigarettes.

According to the Ministry's notice, 'Electronic Cigarette or e-Cigarette' means an electronic device that heats a substance, with or without nicotine and flavours, to create an aerosol for inhalation and includes all forms of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, Heat Not Burn Products, e-Hookah and the like devices, by whatever name called and whatever shape, size or form it may have.

"The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 on December 5, 2019, prohibits the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes and the like devices in the interest of public health," the Ministry's public notice said.

Union Ministry said, "It is hereby informed to all Producers, Manufacturers, Importers, Exporters, Distributors, Advertisers, Transporters including Couriers, Social Media Websites, e-Commerce Websites, Online shopping websites, Shopkeepers/ retailers etc. not to directly or indirectly, produce or manufacture or import or export or transport or sell or distribute or store electronic cigarettes, whether as a complete product or any part thereof; and if advertise electronic cigarettes or take part in any advertisement (in print, electronic media, internet or website or social media etc.) that directly or indirectly promotes the use of electronic cigarettes."

"Offence of production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale (including online sale), distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes is cognizable and punishable as per the statutory provisions of the Act", the public notice read. (ANI)

