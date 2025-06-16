India News | Centre May Consider Demand for ST Status to Nonias: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Narendra Modi government might consider granting the status of Scheduled Tribe to the extremely backward class "Nonia", which has a presence in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2025 06:24 PM IST
    Patna, Jun 16 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Narendra Modi government might consider granting the status of Scheduled Tribe to the extremely backward class "Nonia", which has a presence in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

    Chouhan, who holds rural development and agriculture portfolios, was addressing a function held in memory of "Buddhu Nonia", a freedom fighter, who is seen as an icon by the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) group.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a gift of God to the nation. He has worked with the motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. But, especially concerning the backward classes, efforts of Modi and NDA partners like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remain unparalleled," said Chouhan.

    "Today when we are remembering Buddhu Nonia, who kept uttering Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram while being dumped in boiled water for defying the salt tax, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the dates for caste census. Both Modi and Shah deserve our salutes," he said.

    The Nonia samaj should rest assure that once the data of the caste census is out, adequate representation for the community would be ensured, Chouhan said.

    "The demand for ST status has also been raised. This would be considered by the government at the Centre if, upon survey, it is found that more than 90 per cent of the community is poor," he said.

    In an apparent reference to the BJP's EBC outreach ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, he said the Nonia samaj must also support those who have taken up its cause.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

