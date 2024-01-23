New Delhi, January 23: The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice Abhay Ahuja as an additional judge to permanent Judge of Bombay High Court. Notification issued in this regard stated that, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Abhay Ahuja, Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court, to be a Judge of that High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

On January 4, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the name of Justice Abhay Ahuja, Additional Judge, for appointment as permanent Judge of the High Court of Bombay. The Collegium of the High Court of Bombay unanimously recommended the name of Justice Abhay Ahuja for appointment as permanent Judge of that High Court. The Chief Ministers and the Governors of the States of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred with the above recommendation, as noted by the Supreme Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. Suicide Abetment Case: Mere Taunting Does Not Amount to Harassment or Mental Cruelty, Says Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the functioning of the High Court of Bombay with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Abhay Ahuja for appointment as permanent Judge, said the SC Collegium. The Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium, has assessed the judgements of Justice Abhay Ahuja. The Committee has reported that his judgements are up to the mark. Ram Temple Inauguration: Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition by Four Law Students Against Holiday on January 22 in Maharashtra

Collegium further added that, with a view to assessing the merit and suitability of Justice Abhay Ahuja for appointment as permanent judge, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record, including the opinions of our consultee-colleagues. Having considered all aspects of the matter and on an overall basis of the above proposal including the opinion of our consultee-colleagues regarding his suitability, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Abhay Ahuja is fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent Judge of the High Court, said the Collegium.

