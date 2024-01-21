The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by four law students. The petition challenged the state government’s notification declaring a holiday on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple. The Maharashtra government issued an order on Friday declaring a public holiday in the state on January 22. Ram Mandir Special: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lit Up With 'Jai Shree Ram' Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Against Holiday for Ram Temple Ceremony

#UPDATE | Bombay High Court dismisses the petition filed by 4 law students challenging state govt notification regarding holiday on 22nd January for Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/kaPDhbG4pl — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

