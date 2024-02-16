New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Central government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Notification issued in this regard stated that, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria, Judge, Gujarat High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, consequent upon the superannuation of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar, presentChief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 24, 2024.

On February 7, the Supreme Court Collegium proposed to appoint Justice N V Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement.

Collegium noted that Justice Anjaria was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Gujarat on November 21, 2011, and has been functioning there since then. Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he practiced in the High Court of Gujarat in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters and specialized in civil and constitutional cases.

Collegium further noted that he is a competent judge with a sound knowledge of the law and possesses impeccable integrity. In his conduct as a judge, he has maintained the standard required of a person holding high judicial office.

While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that among the Chief Justices of the High Courts, one judge, namely Justice Ashish J Desai, whose parent High Court is the High Court of Gujarat, is presently functioning as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala, said the Collegium.

Justice Ashish J Desai is due to demit office on July 4, 2024. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice N V Anjaria is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, stated the Collegium. (ANI)

