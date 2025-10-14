New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday notified the transfer of several judges across various High Courts in the country, acting on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium in August this year.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justices Dinesh Mehta and Avneesh Jhingan of the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha of the Kerala High Court, have been transferred to the Delhi High Court.

At the same time, Delhi High Court Justices Arun Monga and Tara Vitasta Ganju have been moved to the Rajasthan and Karnataka High Courts, respectively.

Other transfers include Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy from the Gujarat High Court and Justice Donadi Ramesh from the Allahabad High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice Sandeep N. Bhatt of the Gujarat High Court has been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court, while Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court will move to the Patna High Court. Justice Subhendu Samanta from the Calcutta High Court will also join the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and Justice J. Nisha Banu, the senior-most woman judge of the Madras High Court, has been shifted to the Kerala High Court.

The transfers are part of a larger reshuffle approved by the Supreme Court Collegium during its meetings on August 25-26, 2025, when it recommended the transfer and repatriation of 14 judges across multiple High Courts, including from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madras, Rajasthan, Delhi, Allahabad, Gujarat, Kerala, Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, and Patna.

Under Article 222 of the Constitution, the President of India can transfer a judge from one High Court to another after consultation with the Chief Justice of India. The process is guided by the Collegium system, which comprises the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. The Collegium's recommendations are generally binding on the executive and form the backbone of the judicial transfer and appointment process in India. (ANI)

