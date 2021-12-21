New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that complaints against 18 Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 1976 (FCRA) registered associations of Andhra Pradesh have been received regarding alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity.

MoS Home Rai informed the lower house on the question of MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

MoS Rai said, "Complaints against 18 FCRA Registered Associations of Andhra Pradesh have been received regarding alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity."

MoS Home further informed that The FCRA, 2010 provides a legal mechanism to deal with violation of FCRA provisions. Such a mechanism includes an audit of accounts of such NGOs, an inspection of their accounts and records, and verification of their on-field activities and so on. The FCRA certificate of such NGOs may be suspended depending upon the facts and circumstances of the case.

"Such violations may also lead to cancellation of the certificate. In some cases where violations of the FCRA, 2010 so warrant, the matter may be investigated as provided under Section 43 of the FCRA, 2010. Accordingly, appropriate action has been initiated in respect of above-mentioned complaints, based on the facts and circumstances of each case" he added. (ANI)

