Christmas 2021 is around the corner and people all around the world can't wait to celebrate it. To make the Christmas celebration more exciting, just like every year, Google and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) bring their online Santa tracker so that users can track Santa Claus online. Santa Tracker for Christmas 2020 is Live: Know Where is Santa Claus Right Now With The Help of Google and NORAD's Tracking Sites.

There are a lot of other online Santa trackers but Google and NORAD's sites are two of the most popular. Both these sites are now live and if you want to follow Santa on his journey this December, you can head over to these sites on the Eve of December 25 when he officially leaves from the North Pole.

Oh deer 🦌 It looks like Rudolph may need some help getting ready for the big day! Join in on the reindeer games and help Rudolph guide the sleigh ↓ https://t.co/K2wvihRb29 — Google (@Google) December 16, 2021

Google's Santa tracking website is not only just a tracker but also a more vibrant and full package of Santa tracking tools. It also has mini-games, puzzles and educational material about Christmas which makes the celebration of the big day even more interesting. Moreover, the site also includes a small amount of painting and building games, festive geography, videos and storybooks to keep kids entertained. On December 24, at 3:30 pm IST, Santa's area will get modified into a 25-hour tracking experience and he will begin his journey from country to country delivering gifts.

Coming to NORAD's tracking site, it showcases a Santa's village and has movies, games, holiday music, a gift shop and more. NORAD Tracks Santa's app is also now available to download via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. As a reminder, NORAD's Santa tracker came into existence when a girl dialled a misprinted phone number from a local newspaper, believing she was calling Santa. But the phone number rang into US Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup. The Colonel took no time to realise that it was a wrong number but assured the girl that he was Santa. NORAD will track Santa's journey on December 24 at 2:30 pm IST and open its toll free number for those who want to call. Users can head over to noradsanta.org/en/ to track Santa.

