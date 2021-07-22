New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): As many as 27 proposals from private entities were received so far for undertaking various space activities in India, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, the types of proposals include building and launching of Launch vehicles, building, owning and operating Satellites, providing Satellites based services, establishing Ground segments, Research Partnerships and providing Mission services.

"The global space economy is poised to grow over a trillion USD in the next two decades. With the space sector reforms, Indian Private Space Industry is slated to contribute to the core elements of global space economy - space-based services, launch services, manufacturing of launch vehicles and satellites, establishment of ground segment and launch infrastructure - to a considerable extent," he stated.

The minister said the participation of private sector including academic institutions, start-ups and industries in end-to-end space activities is expected to expand the national space economy, generate more employment opportunities and create better manufacturing facilities. (ANI)

