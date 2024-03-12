Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that the central government approved Rs 284 crore towards the construction of the schools and colleges and classrooms under the Minorities Welfare Department.

After a recent meeting with Union Minister Smriti Irani in Delhi he submitted a memorandum seeking permission for the proposal. Accordingly, the government of India has approved the proposal for Rs 284 crore.

Totally there will be 27 projects where the funds will be utilised, including the construction of schools, colleges, classrooms, basic infrastructure and library.

Under this scheme, 60 per cent of the cost would be borne by the central government and 40 per cent by the state government. (ANI)

