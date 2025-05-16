Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has ordered the creation of another India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Tripura State Rifles in the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

The decision has been taken based on Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's proposal placed before Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his meeting in Delhi.

Announcing the decision, CM Saha wrote on Facebook, "Big boost for Tripura! Union Ministry of Home Affairs sanctions raising of another India Reserve Battalion for Tripura State Rifles, enhancing security and generating employment opportunities. Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah."

According to officials, the Government of India shall reimburse a one-time financial assistance of Rs50 crore for raising one IR Battalion.

The Centre will exercise the right of first call on the IR Battalion and shall have full authority to ask the State to make the Battalion available for deployment anywhere in the country, as and when required.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha completed three years as CM on Thursday.

Saha assumed charge as Chief Minister of Tripura on May 15, 2022.

CM Saha credited the people of the state for the work his government has carried out in the last three years.

"With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I assumed the responsibility of the Chief Minister on this day, 15th May 2022. Later, when the BJP came to power for the second time, I was once again entrusted with this responsibility. Today marks the completion of three years in this role," CM Saha told ANI. (ANI)

