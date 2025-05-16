Sikkim State Day, also known as Sikkim Diwas, is an annual occasion celebrated on May 16 to mark the day when Sikkim became the 22nd state of India in 1975. This significant event marked the end of the monarchy and the integration of Sikkim into the Indian Union. Sikkim Day is celebrated with great zeal and excitement across the northeastern state of India. It is recognised as India's first fully organic state, promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation. Sikkim State Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 16. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

In 2025, Sikkim will celebrate its 50th Statehood Day. This day serves as a great opportunity to learn about the state's rich history, cultural diversity, and the strides it has made over the years.

Sikkim State Day 2025 Date

Sikkim State Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 16.

Sikkim Day History

Sikkim was originally an independent Himalayan kingdom ruled by the Namgyal dynasty since the 17th century. It was ruled by Buddhist priest-kings known as the Chogyal. It became a princely state of the British Indian Empire in 1890. After India’s independence, Sikkim continued its protectorate status with the Union of India after 1947 and the Republic of India after 1950. In 1973, anti-royalist riots took place in front of the Chogyal's palace. Traditional Sikkim Food for Sikkim Statehood Day: Thukpa, Gundruk and Chhurpi – 5 Authentic Delicacies To Celebrate Sikkim Day.

In 1975, after the Indian Army took over the city of Gangtok, a referendum was held that led to the dissolution of the monarchy and Sikkim's joining India as its 22nd state. The Lepchas are considered to be the earliest inhabitants of Sikkim, while the Limbus and the Magars also lived in the inaccessible parts ofthe West and South districts.

Sikkim Day Significance

Sikkim Day is an important event for people of the northeastern state as it highlights the legacy and history of the region. The day is marked by cultural programs, parades, and official ceremonies that showcase the heritage and unity of the people. It's a time for reflection on the state's journey and achievements since joining the Indian Union.

Sikkim is a vibrant state with a mix of communities, including Lepchas, Bhutias, and Nepalis, each contributing to the state’s rich traditions, languages, festivals, and cuisines.

