New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted a committee which will be headed by Ashish Shiradhonkar, who is heading the e-courts project in National Informatics Centre, to develop a technological platform streamlining the appeal filing process related to direct and indirect taxation matters.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the committee will complete its work in three months and will have members from revenue department, CBDT and CBIT.

The bench termed it is a good step and said Shiradhonkar is the backbone of the e-court project and hopefully this will streamline the Centre's litigation in taxation matters.

Mehta said that panel will monitor the development of the platform and coordinate with other stakeholders.

“Shiradhonkar will be number one in the committee and hopefully we will see this platform soon,” Mehta said.

The bench said that now it can say that things are moving in the right direction and listed the matter after three months.

Last week, the top court had said that judges as citizens have genuine concerns about the revenue loss and asked the Centre to expedite streamlining the appeal filing process related to direct and indirect taxation matters.

The top court has asked the government to issue a notification about the setting up of a committee, which will monitor the process with technological intervention and development of software for tracking of the cases.

The Centre had said that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is collaborating to integrate the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS) with the e-office mechanism so that real time tracking of cases can be done.

Mehta had assured the bench that a committee will be set up by this week, which will monitor the stages of the cases and development of the platform.

He had said that the problem is that many times there is a deliberate attempt to delay filing of the cases and with the new system in place, accountability will be fixed.

Mehta had added that with the new system in place, once a judgement is pronounced in any court, process of filing appeal, if required, will start immediately with a requisite timeline.

The top court had said that the government should have a similar system in place for Goods and Service Tax also, which will help in fast tracking and speedy adjudication of the cases and creating a business friendly environment in the country.

It had said that the creation of a time-line which the government has thought of will be effective only if it is adhered by all the departments down the line as the delay starts from their end.

Earlier, this month the top court had taken serious exception to the failure of finance department officials in finalising a proposal to streamline the process of filing appeals and warned it will not hesitate to initiate contempt against them and take coercive action.

It had taken note of repeated adjournments sought in an appeal against the order of the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal filed with a delay of 536 days.

On February 15, Mehta had placed a note before the bench after deliberation with senior union government officials including the finance secretary and law secretary and the chairpersons of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

In the note it was submitted that both Boards have issued instructions outlining the timelines for different levels for processing of a case for filing an Special Leave Petition to ensure that appeal is filed within the stipulated time frame of 90 days.

The proposal said that there should be a Committee in each Board (CBDT and CBIT) consisting of-Member (Judicial)-chairman, Director General of the Directorate in-charge for litigation management-convener, Commissioner (Judicial), Legal advisor for department of legal affairs, and Central Government Standing Counsel.

It said that the Committees of the both Boards should meet every week at a fixed time (say, every Tuesday at 5 pm) one after another and take the final decision on whether to file an SLP or not and only in exceptional cases of disagreement, matter could be processed on file between Department of Revenue and Department of Legal Affairs and even SG/ASG.

In the meetings the Finance Secretary had said that there are around 20-22 SLPs being filed between both the Boards every week and the Committee should be able to take quick decisions cutting down movement of files through various levels.

On February 10, the top court had said that the union government, in the Department of Revenue must find an answer to this state of affairs by ensuring that matters which are required to be litigated are litigated with all necessary dispatch and matters not worthy of being pursued are set to rest.

