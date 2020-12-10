New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda's convoy while it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal from Kolkata.

Shah said the central government is taking this attack "very seriously".

"Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah tweeted.

He added that the state had gone into an era of tyranny under the Trinamool Congress' rule and democratic values were being threatened in the state.

"Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner, in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also condemned the attack and called it "deplorable", adding that it was carried out in an attempt to suffocate democracy."It was a deplorable incident. There were clear signals emanating from the establishment that they are uncomfortable with the growing popularity of the BJP. Attempt to muzzle democracy in West Bengal," he said.

"Strictest of action should be taken against goons who attacks the national president of the BJP. It is not only an attack on Nadda ji, but an attack on the democratic foundation of the country. We condemn the heinous incident of attack on JP Nadda ji," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Nadda after his convoy was attacked at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. In a tweet, Singh said the matter should be investigated.

Responding to the alleged attack, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh called it a "black day in the history of Indian politics".

"This is a black day in the history of Indian politics. Even the media is not safe in West Bengal," he said.

After Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday, party national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the attack shows the level of anarchy and it is imperative to establish democracy in the state of West Bengal.Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

