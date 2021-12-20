New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Central government is all set to celebrate 'Good Governance' week from Monday, according to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance (DARPG).

DARPG in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development will be convening various events during December 20 to 26.

Also Read | Vivo Y55s 5G Smartphone With Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Price & Specifications.

These events include the launch of a nationwide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery titled "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" and the inauguration of the Exhibition on Good Governance Practices.

The other events which would be convened are Good Governance in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Read | iQoo Neo 5 SE To Be Launched in China on December 20, 2021; Features & Specifications.

Ease of Living and Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden; Mission Karmayogi - The Path Ahead; Experience Sharing Workshop by DARPG on Best Practices in Initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making; and Good Governance Day celebration by DARPG.

Access to an online portal shall be provided to all District Collectors of each state and Union Territories (UTs) to upload and share the progress and achievements.

The activities that are to be taken up by the districts of all states and UTs during theGood Governance Weeks' "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" campaign-- Organize special camps/events at Tehsil Headquarters/Panchayat Samitis; Redressal of pending backlog public grievances in CPGRAMS; Updation of Citizen Charters; Redressal of public grievances in the State portals; Disposal of applications under Improving Service Delivery; Adopt Best Good Governance practices and share them along with requisite pictures on the portal and share one success story per district on the resolution of public grievances on the portal.

Good Governance week would symbolize the strides made by India in promoting citizen-centric governance and improving service delivery in consonance with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)