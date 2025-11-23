New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry on Sunday clarified that a proposal aimed solely at simplifying the Central government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration and that no final decision has been taken so far.

In its statement, the Ministry emphasised that the proposal does not seek to alter Chandigarh's governance model, administrative structure, or the traditional arrangements it shares with Punjab and Haryana.

It said any decision will be taken only after thorough consultations with all stakeholders, keeping Chandigarh's interests paramount.

The Ministry also noted that there is "no need for concern" on the issue and categorically stated that the Central government has no intention of introducing any Bill related to the proposal in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. "The proposal only to simplify the Central Government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana. A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament," MHA mentioned in a post on X.

Chandigarh, a Union Territory serving as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has long operated under a unique administrative system where the Central government holds primary legislative authority. Over the years, periodic discussions have taken place on streamlining the legislative and administrative processes governing the UT, especially as several Central laws require specific extensions or adaptations to apply to Chandigarh.

Recent debates in both states and public discourse have led to speculation about possible changes to the territory's governance arrangements, prompting the Centre to issue a clarification to prevent any misunderstanding. (ANI)

