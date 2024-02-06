Patna, Feb 6 (PTI) The Bihar government has introduced a paid internship scheme for students pursuing the four-year undergraduate B. Tech course in state-run engineering colleges.

Students of the seventh semester can opt for this scheme, which provides a one-time stipend of Rs 10,000, a senior official said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday.

"The main objective of the scheme is to give exposure to students pursuing the four-year undergraduate course in government-run engineering colleges to the working culture of the departments and its schemes,” S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters.

The cabinet also approved a budget of Rs 6,010 crore for the construction of 2,165 new Panchayat Sarkar Bhawans across the state.

“Out of these, 1,082 buildings will be constructed in flood-affected areas,” said Siddharth.

