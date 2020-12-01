Raipur, Dec 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,39,215 on Tuesday after 1,893 people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 2,16,990, an official said.

He said, during the day, 31 deaths were recorded and 147 people were discharged from hospitals, while 1,829 completed home isolation.

Also Read | GHMC Election 2020: With Low Voter Turnout, Hyderabad Local Body Polls Receive Lukewarm Response.

"The overall toll now stands at 2,892, leaving the state with 19,333 active cases," he added.

The official said Raipur reported 245 cases, taking its total count to 46,771, including 661 deaths, while Korba saw 239 cases, Balod 144, Janjgir-Champa 124, Rajnandgaon 124, Balodabazar 122, Mahasamund 111 and Durg 102.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Will Clarify Position on Homeopathic Preventive Treatment for COVID-19, Reserves Verdict.

"Of the 31 deaths recorded on Monday, 17 took place on Tuesday, 11 on Monday and the rest earlier," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,39,215, New cases 1,893, Death toll 2,892, Recovered 2,16,990, Active cases 19,333, People tested so far 25,97,020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)