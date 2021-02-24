Raipur, Feb 24 (PTI) The Opposition in Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday attacked the Congress government in the state over the alleged rise in crime against women.

BJP legislators created an uproar in the House when the Chair rejected their demand for a discussion on the issue through an adjournment motion notice.

The pandemonium prompted the Chair to adjourn the proceedings for five minutes.

Soon after the Question Hour, BJP MLAs Shivratan Sharma and Ajay Chandrakar alleged that crime against women such as rape, gangrape, abduction and molestation are on the rise in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey intervened stating that the BJP had raised this issue of crime on Tuesday and the same issues cannot be discussed again in the House.

Countering the minister, Sharma and Chandrakar said the BJP had raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation, which included offences such as murder, abduction, dacoity, burglary, attempt to murder, etc, but the matter being raised now pertains specifically to crime against women.

Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik and former chief minister Raman Singh, also supported the two BJP MLAs.

They claimed that in the last two months, several cases of rape, gangrapes and molestation had taken place in the state and cited examples of such incidents.

The BJP legislators further alleged that ministers had been making irresponsible statements on incidents of rape.

However, JCC (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, who was on the Chair, rejected the adjournment motion, triggering pandemonium in the House, with BJP members shouting slogans.

The proceedings were suspended for five minutes and when the House resumed, it went ahead with its business. PTI

