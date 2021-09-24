Bilaspur, Sep 23 (PTI) A local unit of ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Thursday recommended the expulsion of MLA Shailesh Pandey for `anti-party activities'.

Pandey is considered to be a staunch supporter of health minister T S Singh Deo, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's rival in state Congress.

The Bilaspur Urban Congress Committee has sent a proposal to Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam seeking to expel Pandey, who represents Bilaspur assembly segment, from the party for six years, a local leader said.

The MLA and his supporters on Wednesday created a ruckus at Kotwali police station and `facilitated anti-party activities', alleged local unit chief Pramod Nayak. On Wednesday Pandey along with his supporters had reached Kotwali police station to oppose an FIR registered against party leader Pankaj Singh in Bilaspur for allegedly assaulting an employee of a government hospital.

The legislator alleged that Singh was being implicated for his closeness to Singh Deo. Nayak claimed that Pandey's actions amounted to a breach of party discipline. Pandey said he would speak on the issue on Friday. The developments following the FIR against Singh could further intensify the ongoing tussle between the camps of Singh Deo and Chief Minister Baghel.

