Apple launched its new-generation iPhone 13 series globally as well as in India. Like the last year, the iPhone 13 series also comprises two models - iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. With the arrival of the updated models, the Cupertino-based technology giant silently discontinued iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. Currently, the iPhone 12 series consists of two variants - iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. Apple iPhone 13 Mini Likely To Be Apple’s Last ‘Mini’ Model: Report.

Interestingly, the phone maker also slightly lowered the prices of the last year's iPhone 12 making it a more value for money proposition. To make things easier for you, we have listed prices of the iPhone 12 in four major countries, including India, the USA, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

The iPhone 12 comes in three variants - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. In India, prices of the iPhone 12 starts from Rs 65,900 for the base 64GB variant, whereas the 128GB variant retails at Rs 70,900. The top-end 256GB variant costs Rs 80,900.

Customers buying iPhone 12 in the US will have to pay $699 (around Rs 52,000) and $749 (around Rs 55,500) for the 64GB and 128GB variants, respectively. The top-of-the-line 256GB version costs $849 (around Rs 63,000). In Canada, the these variants are priced at $949 (around Rs 55,500), $1019 (around Rs 60,000) and $1159 (around Rs 68,000) respectively.

In UAE, the Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced from AED 2,499 (around Rs 50,000) for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB variants cost AED 2,709 (around Rs 55,000) and AED 3,129 (around Rs 63,000).

