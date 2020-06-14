India News | C'garh COVID-19 Cases Rise by 113 to 1,662; Death Toll 8

Raipur, Jun 14 (PTI) With 113 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 1,662 on Sunday while the number of fatalities rose to eight, after two more persons succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, a Health official said.

A total of 84 patients were discharged from different hospitals.

Of the new cases, 44 were reported from Korba district, 28 from Balrampur, 14 from Janjgir-Champa, six each from Durg, Raigarh and Raipur districts, 3 from Balodabazar and two each from Gariaband, Bilaspur and Jashpur districts, he said.

"Two patients, who were admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, died due to co-morbidities, taking the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to eight," the official said.

Of them, a 43-year-old man, a native of Mahasamund district, was suffering from Tuberculosis meningitis and hypertension. He was admitted in a private hospital here on May 31, a Public Relations Officer of the AIIMS said.

"After he tested positive for the viral infection on June 6, he was shifted to AIIMS in a very serious condition. He succumbed early this morning due to bilateral pneumonitis, respiratory failure, tuberculous meningitis, sepsis and COVID-19," he added.

In another case, a 52-year-old man from Raigarh district was admitted to AIIMS on April 5 for treatment of bladder cancer, following which his surgery was done on May 12, he said.

"Later, the patient found COVID-19 positive and shifted to the ICU designated for such patients on Saturday. He died on the same night due to respiratory failure, bladder cancer, sepsis and COVID-19," he added.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 939, as 715 people have been discharged after recovery while eight others have died of the infection so far.

At present, 1,59,276 people have been kept in 20,208 quarantine centres while 54,850 people are in home quarantine, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,662, new cases 113, deaths 8, discharged 715, active cases 939, people tested so far 1,03,895.

