Raipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A Naxal carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested after an encounter in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

Madkam Nanda alias Narendra (25) was nabbed by a joint team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) and District Force (DF) after a brief encounter in a forest between Pordem and Rubimeta under Gadiras police station limits, some 395 kilometres from here, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

"He is a militia commander with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. The encounter took place on August 1 after Naxals fired on the security forces, who retaliated, forcing the ultras to flee. A search post the encounter led to the arrest of Madkam. A tiffin bomb, four detonators and wire that he had hidden was also recovered," the SP said.

