Raipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally on Saturday reached 10,04,611 with the addition of 46 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,556, an official said.

The recovery count touched 9,90,674 after 21 people were discharged from various hospitals and 25 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 381 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported one new infection, taking the caseload to 1,57,882, including 3,139 deaths. Raigarh recorded six cases and Sukma and Kanker five each. With 28,032 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,24,83,391," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,611, new cases 46, death toll 13,556, recovered 9,90,674, active cases 381, tests today 28,032, Total tests 1,24,83,391.

